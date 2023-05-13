Ighalo wins Saudi King’s Cup with Al-Hilal

Odion Ighalo, a former striker for the Super Eagles, emerged victorious with Al-Hilal after they defeated Al Wehda to win the Saudi King’s Cup.

Following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time, Al-Hilal prevailed 7-6 on penalties to clinch the trophy.

Ighalo entered the game just before the second half began, however he missed his own penalty kick in the shootout.

Al-Hilal last took home the Saudi King’s Cup victory in 2020.

In the competition’s history, they have won 10 titles, ranking second to Al-Ahli’s 13 victories.

In his four appearances in the Cup tournament this year, Ighalo scored twice.

