Ighodalo-led coalition calls for women-friendly Constitution

A group, Rebuild Nigeria Initiative (RNI) has called on Nigerians and the National Assembly in particular to embark on a constitution amendment process that would right the wrong and harmful gender discrimination practices against women in the country.

The group noted that these constitutional amendments are prudent steps in the right direction in bridging the inequity gap to include more women in politics and leadership which strengthens the role of women in nation building.

The RNI in a statement signed by its president, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo and secretary, Dr. Fatima Akilu among others said the ongoing constitution amendment process by the federal legislature is an opportunity to include more women in politics and leadership which strengthens the role of women in nation building.

The statement said the Rebuild Nigeria Initiative (RNI) is a “group of concerned Nigerians around the world who have come together in our humanitarian strategies to form a global coalition of strategic stakeholders and partners, with the primary goal of engaging all parties in meaningful dialogue, that can bring about constructive and peaceful resolutions and actions that foster unity, peace, progress and advancement of the great nation Nigeria”.

While stating its strong “support for ‘The Constitution Women want’, the RNI a noted that the “failure of the 9th National Assembly to pass a bill on March 1st 2022, which includes some of the following constitutional amendments, will be recorded as a sad

day in Nigeria’s history.

• The right for a Nigerian woman to grant her foreign-born husband Nigerian Citizenship, while Nigerian men are able to get citizenship for their foreign-born spouse

• The right for a woman to take indigene ship of her husband’s state after 5 years of marriage

• 35% appointed positions for women

• 35% affirmative action for women in party administration and leadership

• Specific seats to be allocated for women in the National Assembly

“We are deeply saddened that majority of the National Legislators did not seize this moment in time to right the wrongs and harmful gender discrimination practices against women; our mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters”, the group said.

It further stated that “These constitutional amendments are prudent steps in the right direction in bridging the inequity gap to include more women in politics and leadership which strengthens the role of women in nation building.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill to support the “NIGERIAN WOMAN” by engaging the National Assembly to correct these issues. Nigeria is better and stronger through our diversity, inclusion, and equity for all Nigerians”.

