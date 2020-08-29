Igini, INEC REC accused by APC of plot to rig Edo guber for Obaseki, responds

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, on Saturday evening described as outright falsehood the All Progressives Congress’ allegation of connivance with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to rig the September 19 governorship election in the state.

He also threatened legal action against those behind the claim.

The party had in a statement issued by the Chairman of its Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, asked Igini to explain his presence at the Protea Hotel in Benin last week.

Mayaki said: “We have obtained pictures of Mr. Mike Igini at Protea Hotel where visiting National Commissioners of INEC from Abuja were lodged. He apparently went there to run the errands of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP.”

But the Independent National Electoral Commission REC told journalists he was at Isselu-Uku, Delta State, alongside two other persons for the burial of his friend’s mother.

“We left the burial for Benin on Sunday and stopped over at Protea Hotel to have lunch with full security escort that accompanied us on the trip.

“Thereafter, I went to see an uncle who is a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Andrew Onokeroraye.

“I left Benin for Lagos on Wednesday after seeing other relatives in the town.

“How is it possible for me to see Obaseki on Thursday while I am in Lagos, and I am still in Lagos?

“Since Obaseki became governor, I have never seen him once, I have‎ never met him. This is shameful and embarrassing.

“The‎ man they call Ojezua, I met him during my sent forth party after my tenure as REC in Edo after the 2015 general election, where he and another chairman testified to my integrity.”

