Ignore ban, continue using Twitter, National Assembly minority caucus urges Nigerians | Ripples Nigeria

The minority caucus of the Senate and House of Representatives, making up the National Assembly, has urged Nigerians to ignore the suspension of Twitter by the Federal Government and to continue using the social media platform.

The caucus, described the ban as draconian, stating that many Nigerians are losing their sources of livelihood because of the action.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, stated this in a joint statement issued on Wednesday, titled ‘NASS Joint Minority Caucus Asks Nigerians to Continue Using Twitter.’

According to the statement, the joint caucus met over the suspension of Twitter by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government and reiterated its condemnation of the embargo as draconian and unacceptable.

The lawmakers also dismissed the threats by the government to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who are still using the platform, urging Nigerians to continue using Twitter as they would not be contravening any law in Nigeria or any international statute.

The lawmakers maintained that by the provisions of Articles 19 and 20 of the United Nations Charter on Fundamental Human Rights, which Nigeria is a signatory to, as well as provisions of Sections 39 and 36 (12) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), no one will be violating any law for using Twitter in Nigeria.

The statement reads, “As lawmakers, the joint caucus is pained by the anguish Nigerians, especially the youths, who find the use of Twitter as a means of livelihood and genuine social interaction, are passing through just because the APC-led Federal Government feels slighted that an individual’s post, was deleted by Twitter for an ethical violation.

“The joint caucus, therefore, calls on Nigerians to use various opportunities offered by technology and continue making use of Twitter since such does not violate any law in our country.

“It is agonising that Nigeria and Nigerians have been losing billions of naira daily since the ban on Twitter. This is completely unacceptable as it is worsening the already biting economic hardship and frightening unemployment level in the country.

“Moreover, the ban on Twitter in Nigeria appears to be in favour of criminal and terrorist elements, whose activities fester in an environment of suppressed information flow.”

READ ALSO: Reverse Twitter ban, US agency tells Nigerian govt

The caucus sympathised with the Organised Private Sector, manufacturing and service providing companies; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; online business owners and other hard-working entrepreneurs across the country, “whose genuine business and means of livelihood have been crippled by the unwarranted ban of Twitter by the APC Federal Government.”

Also, the minority lawmakers identified with students, research-based organisations, media houses, the organised civil society, faith-based organisations, and community groups, among others, whose information-based activities have been violently disrupted by the ban.

“In the same vein, the joint caucus sympathises with regional, states, local government as well as members of the international community, whose genuine and constructive activities have been crippled by the prohibition of twitter in Nigeria

“It also identifies with traditional rulers, who have even found Twitter as a means of communicating with the constituents, especially in this era of insecurity in the country,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the joint caucus berated the APC-led government, saying it abandoned its duty of addressing the serious economic and security problems confronting the nation to focus on victimising Nigerians over their disagreement with Twitter for deleting a post by an individual.

The caucus counseled the Federal Government to swallow its pride, accept its misdoing and settle whatever issue it has with Twitter instead of its resort to inflicting pains on Nigerians.

By Victor Uzoho

