‘Ignore charlatans in 2023’, Aisha Yesufu tells Nigerians

Aisha Yesufu, a political activist, has again cautioned Nigerians against voting for enemies of the state in the 2023 general elections.

Aisha’s advice was not unconnected to the recent defections of some notable politicians to the Labour Party ahead of the polls next year.

The sociopolitical commentator, who has been very critical of the present adminstration, warned voters to be driven by the competence of the candidates, not the party.

She stressed that Nigeria was deserving of leaders of empathy and those ready to infuriate the status quo for public benefits.

She therefore charged Nigerians to scrutinize all the candidates jostling for elective offices.

“As we go into 2023, I would implore Nigerians to scrutinize candidates. We have to understand what they can do without sentiments. We need to be sure of their capacity, courage and competence. We want leaders who are concerned about Nigerians, driven by the desire to serve the country, not their individual benefits”, she said.

“The country is at the critical stage and we must ensure we do all we can to put it back on track. The country must work in our lifetime. We shouldn’t allow charlatans take charge again and let the status quo remain the same. People who don’t want to see Nigeria work”, she added.

