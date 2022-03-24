‘Ignore distractions and focus on 2023 elections,’ Buhari charges APC members

President Muhammadu Buharion Thursday urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore distractions and channel their energies into improving the party’s chances in the 2023 general elections.

The President made the call when he hosted members of the APC caucus in the National Assembly in the State House, Abuja.

He charged the party members to prepare adequately for the 2023 elections instead of focusing on distractions from the opposition.

Buhari said: “As you all know, the National Convention of our party, which, we committed to, is holding on March 26, 2022. And we can’t afford to do anything that will jeopardize the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“The limited timeframe of INEC timetable doesn’t permit any room for delay or further squabbling. We must therefore in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.”

The President stressed that the 9th National Assembly was key to the success of the party and charged the lawmakers to show more commitment ahead of the elections.

“A critical segment of our national democratic process is the National Assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the National Assembly especially the 9th Assembly has exhibited commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government.

“Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members, we have the obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general elections. You have the role to play in ensuring this happens”.

President Buhari urged all members to adhere to the zoning template agreed upon by the party, noting that rancour at this critical time would not only affect the activities of the party but also dim its chances of victory in 2023 elections.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

