‘Ignore Governor Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno’ —Nigerian govt

The Federal Government has told Nigerians to disregard concerns raised by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that the state is gradually losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum who raised the alarm while speaking at a Special Expanded Security Meeting in Maiduguri, the state capital on Tuesday, condemned the continuous attacks and kidnappings carried out by the insurgents, noting that the incidents are now occurring on a daily basis without significant resistance from security forces.

While describing the situation as a serious setback for both Borno and the wider North East region, the governor had said:

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground”, Zulum said at the meeting which had in attendance the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Haruna, sector commanders, the Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, and traditional rulers including the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, and the Shehu of Bama.

“While my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza, along with the killing of innocent civilians and security agencies,” he added.

However, the Nigerian government, while responding to Zulum:s comments, said Nigerians should disregard the governor’s concerns suggesting that the state may be losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement issued on Wednesday through the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, the government said Zulum’s claim should be disregarded, emphasizing that the President Bola Tinubu-‘s administration remains committed in combating terrorism and banditry across the nation.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country,” Idris said.

“The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months are an indication that, indeed, Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the sub-national governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be,” the Minister added.

