Connect with us

Politics

‘Ignore Governor Zulum, Boko Haram is not taking over Borno’ —Nigerian govt

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Federal Government has told Nigerians to disregard concerns raised by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that the state is gradually losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum who raised the alarm while speaking at a Special Expanded Security Meeting in Maiduguri, the state capital on Tuesday, condemned the continuous attacks and kidnappings carried out by the insurgents, noting that the incidents are now occurring on a daily basis without significant resistance from security forces.

While describing the situation as a serious setback for both Borno and the wider North East region, the governor had said:

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on a daily basis without confrontation signalled that Borno State is losing ground”, Zulum said at the meeting which had in attendance the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Haruna, sector commanders, the Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, and traditional rulers including the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, and the Shehu of Bama.

“While my administration has been very supportive of the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza, along with the killing of innocent civilians and security agencies,” he added.

However, the Nigerian government, while responding to Zulum:s comments, said Nigerians should disregard the governor’s concerns suggesting that the state may be losing control to Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement issued on Wednesday through the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, the government said Zulum’s claim should be disregarded, emphasizing that the President Bola Tinubu-‘s administration remains committed in combating terrorism and banditry across the nation.

“The Tinubu administration is committed to eradicating acts of banditry and terrorism across the country,” Idris said.

“The successes achieved by the security agencies in the last 18 months are an indication that, indeed, Nigeria is gradually returning to normalcy.

“Government calls on all, especially the sub-national governments, to join hands to ensure rapid eradication of the remaining pockets of criminal elements wherever they may be,” the Minister added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + 1 =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...