‘Ignore rumour of IPOB attacks in Lagos,’ Ohaneze tells Sanwo-Olu | Ripples Nigeria

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Thursday urged the Lagos State government ignore the rumour on planned attack by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Marina.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had during a Security Townhall Meeting held a few days ago at the Lagos State Secretariat, said there were plans by IPOB and some unknown groups to attack “soft targets” in the state.

However, Obiozor said the threat was a ploy to distract the governor and his administration from providing good governance for all residents of the state.

He said the rumour was aimed at causing conflict among the people.

The Ohanaeze chief said the Ndigbo would not indulge in any act that would harm the harmonious peace and cordial relationship between Igbo and Yoruba, especially Lagos.

He said: “Today, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, in the company of Igbo Elders and Leaders in Lagos, are here to pay you a solidarity visit and to further reassure you that Ndigbo are not violent in nature, neither are we known for acts of violence anywhere we live.

“The constant and periodic dangerous insinuations, rumour, gossips and callous statements that Ndigbo in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land contemplate to instigate violence in Lagos or any part of Yoruba land is not true.

“We wish to state clearly that anywhere this dangerous rumour or statement is emanating from is aimed to cause division, crises and conflict amongst us.

“The quick denial of this rumour by members of IPOB and Yoruba groups in Lagos and across the South-West was a source of relief.”

Obiozor also commended Sanwo-Olu for the exemplary leadership he exhibited at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged Nigeria, especially in Lagos State.

He said the governor deserves commendation for controlling and restricting the spread of COVID-19 in the state with his quick response.

In his response, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership of continuous good governance, security of lives and property of all residents in Lagos State.

