IGP announces counter terrorism operation around Abuja in wake of US warning to its citizens

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has announced a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed “Operation Darkin Gaggawa”, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The announcement is coming on the heels of an alert by the United States Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria, on possible terror attacks in the FCT.

The US Embassy, on Sunday, issued a warning to American nationals in Nigeria, over elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja.

The alert read: “There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.”

The Embassy urged US nationals to “avoid all non-essential travel or movement; stay alert; avoid crowds; review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency; and carry proper identification.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force has reacted to the advisory, promising to strengthen security in the nation’s capital.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police would launch a counterterrorism operation codenamed “Darkin Gaggawa”.

he IGP ordered the Commissioner of Police and heads of tactical squads in the FCT command, including other State Command CPs “to restrategize security management within their jurisdictions, as the Force Headquarters will continually avail them with required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for providing safety to all and sundry in Nigeria.”

Read also:We’re not interested in Nigeria’s 2023 elections, don’t blackmail us, IPOB tells IGP

He explained that the operation would involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets.

The Police Chief promised to be proactive with intelligence reports, including the US Embassy alert, on possible terror attacks.

He further explained that the counter terrorism operation “is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes. The NPF thereby urges the general public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise.”

The statement reads further: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby reassures Nigerians and all other residents and visitors in the country that it will effectively review the United States of America Embassy in Abuja’s security advisory which was issued, widely circulated, and published by the media on October 23rd, 2022, indicating an elevated risk of terror attacks in the country, particularly in the capital city of Abuja. A review of the advisory is necessary due to the fact that Police, as the lead agency in internal security, will not take any threat intelligence, either actionable or not, for granted; thus, there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.

“In furtherance of his zeal and strategies to decimate activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the FCT and other parts of the country, and to analyze and de-escalate threats gathered from various intelligence at the Force’s disposal, U.S advisory inclusive, the IGP has announced the immediate commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed “Operation Darkin Gaggawa” will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the Force Headquarters, Abuja, between Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th October, 2022.

Abuja has witnessed some terror attacks this year, including a jailbreak by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, in which over 60 terrorists were freed from the Kuje Prison.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now