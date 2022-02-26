IGP appoints acting DIG for operations, redeploys 3 AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Mr. Bala Senchi, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the Acting Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Department of Operations.

The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja,

With the appointment, Senchi becomes the DIG representing the North-West geopolitical zone.

He said the IGP also ordered the redeployment of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs).

They are – Aji Janga, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Bala Ciroma, Federal Operations (FEDOPS), and Ndatsu Mohammed, Zone 7 Abuja.

Adejobi said the redeployments followed the vacuum created by the retirement of some senior officers from service.

The statement read: “The acting DIG in charge of operations is a consummate police officer who holds a BA degree in History.

“The Kebbi born cop has held many Command positions including, the Commissioner, Police Staff College, Jos, and the Jigawa Command.

“Until his recent promotion/posting, he was the AIG in-charge of Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“Janga, the new AIG in charge of the PMF, holds a Bachelors of Law Degree from the University of Maiduguri and is a Member, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“Janga, a Borno-born Police Officer, has held several strategic positions in the past and attended several professional courses/workshops.

“He has served as the AIG in-charge of Zone-10 Sokoto; Commissioner, Police Mobile Force, Federal Operations and the Kogi command, among others.

“Until his recent posting as the AIG in-charge, Police Mobile Force, he was the AIG in-charge of the Department of ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

