IGP appoints Deputy FPRO, deploys PPROs to states

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has appointed a Deputy Force Public Relations Officer at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the IGP also approved the posting of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) to various Commands and Formations in the force.

He added that the appointments were aimed at strengthening community engagement and strategic communication.

The statement read: “The newly posted officers and their respective portfolios include CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi; ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe; ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom; and ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos.

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby reiterates his commitment to standardising and repositioning the Force in line with his vision statement while wishing the newly posted officers success in their new roles.”

