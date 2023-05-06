News
IGP approves deployment of 86 DCPs, 206 ACPs states, others
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of 292 senior police officers to commands and formations across the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said deployed officers comprised 86 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police.
The statement read: “The postings were done in order to strengthen and catalyse national security mechanisms towards an improved policing system across the country.
READ ALSO: IGP approves deployment of ex-Force spokesman, Frank Mba, 6 others
“The IGP assured the general public of unhindered drives in all areas to effectively police Nigeria and strengthen our internal security in line with the police mandate and call to duty for the betterment of our dear nation.
“He charged the senior officers to ensure strategic display of experience, commitment to service, respect for fundamental rights, and evolve effective strategies for crime control.
“He similarly tasked them with the achievement of the Force’s strategic policy objectives, the utmost level of professionalism, community-oriented public service, and compliance with the rule of law.”
