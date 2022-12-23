IGP approves deployment of ex-Force spokesman, Frank Mba, 6 others

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of former Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba and six other commissioners of police to various commands and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The posting of the police officers followed their participation in the Senior Executive Course 44 at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, Jos.

He said Mba has been moved to the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Other affected police officers are – Sadiq Abubakar who has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, Arungwa Udo to the Department of Finance and Administration, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Badaru Lawal to General Investigations, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Kaduna; Suleiman Yusuf to Admin, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ebong E. Ebong to Admin DFA, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Babaji Sunday to Commandant, Police College Maiduguri, Borno State.

