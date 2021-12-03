Connect with us

News

IGP approves disability desk in police

Published

29 mins ago

on

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of a special desk for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in all police zonal and state commands of the country.

The Force Police Public Relations, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, stated that the development was in commemoration of the 2021 International Day for PWDs.

Mba noted that the decision to set up the desk was inspired by the need to ensure the Nigerian Police Force meets the needs of the modern policing practice which also champions mainstreaming and inclusiveness of PWDs.

The special desk, according to him, will be stationed at the police public relations offices across the country.

READ ALSO: IGP approves posting, redeployment of 24 AIGs

It will also serve as advocacy desk to enable the PWDs access policing services, promote the dignity of their person, prevent stigmatization and stereotyping and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

The statement read: “The IGP equally approved a training programme for police personnel who are to serve as the Disability Desk Officers under the coordination of the Force Public Relations Department. The training is being organized in partnership with the National Commission for Persons with Disability.

“The Executive Secretary of NCPWD, who appreciated the IGP for the establishment of the Special Desk, expressed his belief that the initiative would go a long way in alleviating the numerous challenges faced by the PWD in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

five × 5 =

Investigations

Investigations3 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest

This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story INVESTIGATION... LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
Investigations1 week ago

INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story

This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
Investigations2 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders

The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...