IGP approves disability desk in police

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of a special desk for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in all police zonal and state commands of the country.

The Force Police Public Relations, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, stated that the development was in commemoration of the 2021 International Day for PWDs.

Mba noted that the decision to set up the desk was inspired by the need to ensure the Nigerian Police Force meets the needs of the modern policing practice which also champions mainstreaming and inclusiveness of PWDs.

The special desk, according to him, will be stationed at the police public relations offices across the country.

It will also serve as advocacy desk to enable the PWDs access policing services, promote the dignity of their person, prevent stigmatization and stereotyping and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

The statement read: “The IGP equally approved a training programme for police personnel who are to serve as the Disability Desk Officers under the coordination of the Force Public Relations Department. The training is being organized in partnership with the National Commission for Persons with Disability.

“The Executive Secretary of NCPWD, who appreciated the IGP for the establishment of the Special Desk, expressed his belief that the initiative would go a long way in alleviating the numerous challenges faced by the PWD in the country.”

