IGP approves establishment of electoral offences desk ahead of 2023 polls

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk in a bid to improve the country’s electoral process.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, police said the desk would collate and investigate all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

The Electoral Offences Desk will be sited at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja, with the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCID as the Desk Officer.

Baba also approved the establishment of the Electoral Offences Desk in state police commands across the country with the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Departments as State Desk Officers.

The statement read: “The mandate of the Electoral Offences Desk Officers includes the collation and investigation of all electoral offences/complaints from members of the public or any quarters, with a view to determining culpability in line with the amended Electoral Act 2022

“The Desk will also proffer charges before courts of competent jurisdiction for necessary legal action. The IGP tasked the Desk to commence its activities immediately with some isolated cases recorded during the pre-election activities such as screening, conventions and primaries, among others.”

