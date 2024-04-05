IGP approves immediate promotion of 10,581 Inspectors, rank and file

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the immediate promotion of 10,581 Inspectors, as well as other deserving junior officers in the rank and file cadre.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, disclosed that those to be promoted are 9,831 Constables to the rank of Corporal, 81 Corporals to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant and 669 officers set to progress from the rank of Sergeants to Inspectors.

The police spokesman said the promotion of the officers was part of efforts aimed at motivating police personnel in the fight against insecurity in the country.

According to Adejobi, following this directive, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police overseeing the Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Bala Ciroma, has been tasked with coordinating efforts alongside the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to commence the promotion process.

“The IGP, in approving the promotions, reiterated the zeal of the Force leadership to foster a culture of meritocracy and career advancement,” Adejobi said.

“He emphasized the pivotal role of timely promotions in enhancing the morale of officers and bolstering the overall effectiveness of the Force.

“He noted that it serves as cornerstone for sustaining the ongoing manpower development initiatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While assuring that promotions in the Force will be solely on merit, the IGP extended his heartfelt congratulations to all officers slated for promotion and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation,” he added.

