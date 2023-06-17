IGP approves Mbah, Ciroma, others’ deployment to departments, zones

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the deployment of the two newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIG), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma to departments.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said Mba had been deployed to head the Department of Research and Planning while Ciroma would head the Department of Training and Development

Adejobi said another DIG, Hafiz Inuwa, was redeployed to the Department of Logistics and Supply.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday approved the promotion of Mbah and Ciroma to the rank of DIG in charge of South-East and North-East respectively.

The statement read: “The IGP also approved the posting/redeployment of 17 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various commands and formations.

“In the postings, AIG Abubakar Lawal was deployed to Zone 10 Sokoto, Abdul Umar, Zone 15 Maiduguri, Williams Adebowale, Zone 7 Abuja, Shettima Zanna, Armament FHQ Abuja, Ebong Eyibio Ebong, Zone 17 Akure and Adepoju Ilori, Maritime Lagos.

“Others are Okon Effiong, FCID Annex Kaduna, Echeng Echeng, Zone 9 Umuahia, Susan Horsefall, Commandant Staff College Jos, Bankole Sikiru, DFA FHQ Abuja, Oladimeji Olanrewaju, Zone 11 Osogbo and Odama Ojeka, FEDOPS FHQ, Abuja.”

