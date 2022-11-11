IGP approves merger of police cybercrime units

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the merger of the Force’s cybercrime units in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the move was aimed at improving the campaign against cybercrime-related crimes in Nigeria.

He added that all the units in the investigative departments would be merged under the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber-crime Centre in the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Adejobi said: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR, has ordered the immediate reorganisation of the cybercrime units in the Nigeria Police Force to ensure effectiveness, efficiency, and a formidable front against cybercrime-related offences provided for in the Cybercrime Prevention Act, 2015.

“The reorganisation means that all the various units under investigative departments, hitherto investigating cybercrimes, will be merged under the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber-crime Centre domiciled in the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The spokesman revealed that the IGP also approved the appointment of a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Henry Ifeanyi, as the Director of the new cybercrime centre.

“DCP Uche holds a Master’s Degree in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Cybersecurity at the University of Glasgow.

“He is a certified Ethical Hacker and a Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator, having attended several local and international courses on cyber security.

“He is equally a member of INTERPOL Cybercrime Advisory Body, Association of Cybercrime Specialists, amongst other professional associations,” he added.

