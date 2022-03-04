News
IGP approves new dress code for female police officers
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved a new dress code for female police officers in the country.
The Acting Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Adejobi said the new dress code would permit female police officers to wear stud earrings, and headscarf under their berets or peak caps as the case may be while in uniform.
He said the dress code was unveiled during the IGP’s meeting with strategic police managers on Thursday.
The spokesman said: “This therefore, brings the need to guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the work place for optimum output and professionalism.
“This has informed the improvement for effective global workforce diversity management.
“Other countries that have adopted same dress code include Canada, the United States of America, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and the United Kingdom.”
