IGP approves posting of Lamorde, four other DIGs to police departments

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday approved the posting of the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, and four other newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to departments whose heads had retired from the Force.

The other newly promoted police officers are DIG Usman Baba, DIG David Folawiyo, DIG Joseph Egbunike, and DIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed.

The spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement of Friday said, Baba will head the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) while Lamorde would supervise the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

Folawiyo has been posted to the Force Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Egbunike to the Finance and Administration Department and Mohammed to head the Department of Training and Development.

Mba also disclosed that an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Moses Jitoboh, was redeployed from the Border Patrol section to the Department of Research and Planning as acting DIG in charge of the unit.

The redeployments, according to him, take immediate effect

The statement read: “The IGP while congratulating the officers, who by this promotion and posting, are now members of the Force Management Team, charges them to bring their vast experience and professionalism to bear in their leadership of the departments to enhance the ongoing reforms and repositioning of the Nigeria Police Force.”

