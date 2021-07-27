IGP approves posting, redeployment of 24 AIGs

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the posting and redeployment of 24 newly-promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to zonal commands and formations.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mba said the exercise was in line with the new manpower development policy in the force.

According to him, AIG Zaki Ahmed has been posted to Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Mustapha Dandaura to Zone 4, Makurdi; Dansuki Galadanchi, Counter Terrorism Unit, Force Headquarters; and Okon Ene, Zone 17, Akure, Ondo State.

Others are – Usman Nagogo, Border Patrol, Force Headquarters; Bala Ciroma, Zone-7, Abuja; Adeleke Bode, Zone 9, Umuahia; Muri Musa, Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia, Awka; and Lawal Tanko, Commandant, Police Academy, Kano.

Also affected are Usman Belel, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos; Adebola Longe, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters; Musa Adze, Investment, Force Headquarters; and Philip Maku, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Force Headquarters.

“Others include Usman Gonna, Zone 6, Calabar; Adamu Usman, Cooperative; Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Zone 3, Yola; Ahmed Azare, Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters; Maigana Sani, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Kaduna; Audu Madaki, Zone 12, Bauchi; and John Amadi, Maritime, Lagos.

“Ede Ekpeji, Zone 8, Lokoja; Mohammed Bagega, Armament, Force Headquarters; Bello Makwashi, Zone 15, Maiduguri; and Balarabe Abubakar, Works, Force Headquarters,” the spokesman said.

He said the development takes immediate effect.

