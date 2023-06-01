IGP approves promotion of over 30,000 police operatives

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the promotion of 31,465 operatives in the Force.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said 24,991 sergeants were promoted to the rank of Inspector while 194 corporals were elevated to sergeant and 6,280 constables to corporals.

The exercise, according to him, was part of the manpower development policy initiated by the IGP to reward police officers based on competence, qualification, and length of service.

Adejobi said: “The IGP urged the promoted officers to continue to promote the lofty principles and values of modern policing and discharge their duties in line with the provisions of the extant laws.”

Baba also congratulated two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar, and Olofu Adejoh on their conferment of national honours.

Abubakar was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) while Adejoh got the individual award of National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) from the National Productivity Centre following approval by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

