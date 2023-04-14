News
IGP approves redeployment of CPs to commands, formations
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the redeployment of 36 commissioners of police to commands and formations across the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the IGP also approved the deployment of new Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja.
Before the deployment, Egbetokun was the DIG in charge of South-West.
The postings, according to the spokesman, took immediate effect.
The statement read: “The redeployed CPs are – CP, Operations, DOPS FHQ– CP, Zubairu Abubakar;
ii.CP, Homicide FCID Abuja– CP, Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+);
iii. CP Railway Lagos – CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu, fdc;
iv. CP, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU)– CP, Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo;
v. CP, General Investigations, FCID Abuja– CP, Salman Dogo Garba;
vi. CP, PAP Western Lagos– CP Dungus Ali Monguno;
vii.CP, Anti-Fraud FCID Annex Lagos– CP, Patrick A. Atayero;
ix. CP, INEC Abuja– CP, Olaiya Victor Mobolaji;
x. CP, CCR– CP, Olaolu A. Adegbite, mfr;
READ ALSO: IGP approves posting, redeployment of 24 AIGs
xi. CP, DFA Force Intelligence Bureau– CP, Disu O. Rilwan;
xii. CP, Armament FCH Abuja– CP, Mohammed S. Dalijan, fsi;
xiii. Force Provost Marshal– CP, Dan-Mamman E. Shawulu, fsi;
xiv. CP, Servicom, R&P, FHQ Abuja– CP, Clement Robert, fsi;
xv. CP, X-Squad FCID Abuja– CP, Rhoda Olofu;
xvi. CP, Anti-Human Traficking– CP, Onah Ambrose Sunny;
xvii. CP, PAP Eastern – CP, Yetunde Longe, and 19 others.”
“The IGP directed all newly posted and redeployed officers to strive to ensure that their Commands, Formations, and Departments complied with the Police Reform mandate.”
