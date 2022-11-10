IGP approves redeployment of eight police commissioners

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the redeployment of eight commissioners of police to state commands and formations across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the exercise was done in line with the Force’s Manpower Development Policy which was aimed at improving policing across the country.

In the exercise, the former Kano State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, was redeployed to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos.

In the statement, Adejobi dismissed insinuations that Lawal was redeployed from Kano over alleged corruption.

The statement read: “The newly posted/redeployed senior officers are:

i. CP Gombe Command – Etim Effiom

ii. CP Kano Command – Mamman Dauda

iii. CP Bauchi Command – CP Aminu Alhassan

iv. CP CPTU Staff College Jos – Babatunde Ishola

v. CP X-SQUAD FCID Annex Lagos – Mamman Sanda

vi. CP FCID Annex Gombe – John Babangida

vii. CP Safer Highway FHQ Abuja – Akinwale Adeniran

viii. CP DFA FCID Annex Lagos – Abubakar Lawal

”Similarly, the Force wishes to urge members of the public to disregard false, unfounded, and misleading news being peddled that the former Commissioner of Police in charge of Kano State, CP Abubakar Lawal, was redeployed from Kano on allegations of corruption.

“This is to re-emphasise that postings in the Force are a normal routine geared towards strengthening human capacity and knowledge diffusion for the betterment of the Force.”

