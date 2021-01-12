IGP approves redeployment of Mba, Sokari-Pedro, 19 other police commissioners

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Tuesday approved the redeployment of 21 commissioners of police to new commands and formations.

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, who disclosed this in a statement, said one of those affected by the exercise was the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

He added that the redeployments take immediate effect.

The statement read: “The affected police commissioners are – Adeleke Bode who was posted to Kebbi State; Philip Maku (Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja); Ali Aji (Sokoto); Ohikere Idris (Armament, FHQ, Abuja); Daniel Sokari-Pedro (Commandant, Police College, Ikeja) and John Amadi (Port Authority Western, Lagos).

“Others are police commissioners Ngozi Onadeko (Oyo); Mohammed Aliyu (Enugu); Haladu Musa (Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja); Sikiru Akande (Cross River); Aliyu Garba (Ebonyi); Abubakar Bature (Airport command); Yusuf Ahmed (Department of Operations, FHQ); Aliyu Alhaji (Adamawa); and Frank Mba (Force Public Relations).”

