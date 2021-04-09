IGP approves redeployment of top police commanders | Ripples Nigeria

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday, approved the redeployment and appointment of police commanders in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said AIG Hafiz Inuwa has been appointed as a member of the Force Management Team.

He will also serve as the Force Secretary.

Inuwa replaced AIG Dandaura who has been moved to Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja.

Mba was also re-appointed as the Force spokesman while a Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa becomes the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

READ ALSO: IGP promises improved security in Nigeria

The statement read: “In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the following officers; CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary – IGP, amongst other personal aides.

“The Senior Police Officers are expected to bring their professional and intellectual exposure to bear in assisting the IGP and his Management Team in developing/implementing strategic policing policies and plans, all directed at stabilizing internal security, modernizing police operations, and restoring police primacy in the protection of lives and property of citizens.

“The appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions