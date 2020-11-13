IGP asks for Nigerians’ support in fight against crime

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday urged Nigerians to support the Nigeria Police Force in the fight against crime in the country.

Adamu, who made the call during the passing out parade of the 288 Special Constabularies held at the Police Training School, Odukpani, Cross River, said for any policing architecture to succeed, it must not alienate from the citizens it was established to protect.

Represented at the event by the Zaki Ahmed, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 6, Calabar, the IGP charged police personnel to look beyond logistics, motivation and consider the importance of returning policing to the community.

He said: “The programme was designed to employ an all-inclusive mechanism to aid the police in the quest to achieve its internal security mandate in the country. The increasing complexity of crime and the challenges of policing a vast and diverse country like ours gave birth to this people-oriented method that will bring about trust, consent, and partnership between the police and the people.

“This, however, requires that the Nigeria Police should continually engage the citizens in seeking their inputs and soliciting the support of all in addressing these peculiar challenges that affect our diverse localities.

“It is for this reason that the police management considered the adoption of citizen-driven pathways for the purpose of identifying, dissecting and prioritizing security threats as well as working together to evolve strategies directed at tackling these threats.”

