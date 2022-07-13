IGP bans use of police spy number plates in Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has banned the use of Police SPY Number Plates by vehicle owners across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement read: “This is irrespective of whether it is authorised, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

“This order is necessary to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

Read also:IGP deploys DIG, 3 AIGs, 4 CPs, 15 DCPs, 30 ACPs for Osun guber polls

“The IGP has therefore directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed Commissioners of Police in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

“The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now