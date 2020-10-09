Latest Politics

IGP briefs Buhari on #ENDSARS protests

October 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, on Thursday, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

There have been renewed calls for the Federal Government to scrap the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) over alleged acts of brutality.

The IGP had last weekend banned SARS and other police tactical squads from conducting stop-and-search operations, mounting of police checkpoints, and other activities nationwide.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Friday, said President Buhari would “take an action in the best interest of Nigerians.”

He wrote: “Good people of Nigeria have every right to protest the #PoliceBrutality or anything they see is not going on well. The president was briefed yesterday (Thursday) by the IG of Police. I am very sure action will be taken and in the best interest of Nigerians. #EndSARSProtests.”

