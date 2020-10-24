IGP charges police commanders to ‘reclaim public space’ from hoodlums

Latest Politics

October 24, 2020
INSECURITY: We are reviewing our strategies, IGP says
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Saturday ordered police commanders to immediately stop the descent to anarchy across the country.

The IGP, according to a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, gave the directive to all Assistant Inspectors -General of Police, Commissioners of Police, heads of police operational units, Squadron and Base Commanders in charge of Zonal/State/FCT Commands, the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Special Protection Unit at a meeting in Abuja.

He ordered the immediate mobilisation of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property, and reclaim the public space from criminal elements masquerading as #EndSARS protesters in some parts of the country.

