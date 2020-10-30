IGP charges police officers to protect themselves from attacks

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday charged the force personnel to protect themselves against attacks.

Adamu, who made the call during an assessment tour of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, said the personnel have the right to defend themselves from danger.

He said the #EndSARS protesters were out to demoralise the personnel, adding that the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force would soon roll out packages for the families of the deceased officers.

The IGP said: “The unity of this country lies in the support that is given to police officers because if you are demoralised, the tendency is for criminals to take over the public space and the country is relying on us to make sure that the public space is not taken over by criminals. So no amount of provocation, no amount of insult would make us shy away from our responsibilities.

“In as much as we are aware that the government is behind us; so, we would encourage you to keep performing your duties. We would encourage you to be professional, to be civic, but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourself.

“When we talk of human rights, the police officers are human; so, the rights of police officers would also be protected. So, we are sending the message that legally, we have the right to protect ourselves.”

