IGP commends security agents over peaceful conduct of Osun election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has commended the police and other security operatives over the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP expressed happiness at the massive deployment of police operatives, specialised units and other human and operational assets, including three helicopters and a couple of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for aerial surveillance during the election.

He said four adequately manned gun boats for the riverine areas and Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) were among the operational assets deployed for the election.

Baba said the deployment of police operatives to the three Senatorial Districts in the state was to ensure swift responses to some pockets of electoral issues.

He commended the people of the state and other stakeholders for cooperating with law enforcement agencies throughout the exercise.

He stressed that the force would continue to improve on its security mandate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

