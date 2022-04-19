IGP confirms Adejobi as police substantive spokesman

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer.

The development was announced in a statement titled: “IGP CONFIRMS APPOINTMENT OF CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI AS 25th INDIGENOUS FORCE PROs” published on the Force’s official platform on Tuesday.

He succeeded Mr. Frank Mba who is currently attending a leadership training course at the Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has confirmed the appointment of CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi as the 25th indigenous Force Public Relations Officer.

“CSP Adejobi was appointed in acting capacity on 16th February, 2022 after taking over from CP Frank Mba who was nominated by the Inspector-General of Police for the Senior Executive Course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

“CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours) from the Premier University in Nigeria, University of Ibadan. He holds a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same University.

“He had a long stint as Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State Police Command from 2008 to 2016. He also served as PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO, Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August 2021, when he was posted to deputize the former Force PRO, CP Frank Mba.

“CSP Adejobi has carved a niche for himself in Police Public Relations Management with the experience he has gained serving as PPRO in different Police Commands and Zone for more than a decade.

“He also served as Operations Officer, OC Anti-Bank Robbery and Anti-Pipeline Vandalization, Sagamu Division from 2006 to 2008; Admin Officer, Department of Operations, Police Headquarters, Ogun State in 2008; Operations Officer, Department of Operations, Lagos State Command, Ikeja, in 2017; Directing Staff, Police College Ikeja; and as Personal Assistant to The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

