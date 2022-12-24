IGP counsels Enugu command, INEC on ways to halt attack on electoral umpire’s offices

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has urged police personnel in Ebonyi State to ensure that the incessant burning of Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) offices stops immediately.

Baba gave the order on Friday in Abakaliki while addressing personnel of the force as part of activities marking his visit to the state.

He urged the personnel to do all within their powers to protect INEC facilities and other public facilities in the state.

“We believe that in addition to providing physical security at the INEC offices, you should liaise with its officials on providing offices for our personnel,” he said.

The IGP said it was the primary responsibility of the police to provide security at INEC offices across the state even before and after the forthcoming general elections.

“Existing INEC offices across the state should be relocated to safer places if possible but if not, important materials should be relocated to safer places.

“I appreciate all your efforts to protect lives and properties in Ebonyi and the various assistance of the state government to the force.

“The mode of attack by these hoodlums is complex because they throw bombs and dynamites, among others, from distances.

The IG also advised INEC to consider relocating its offices or important materials to safer places.

