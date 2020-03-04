Latest Metro

IGP declares bandits in North West as Boko Haram, ISWAP members

March 4, 2020
INSECURITY: We are reviewing our strategies, IGP says
By Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday declared that the bandits committing atrocities in North West are terrorists.

Adamu, who spoke at a meeting with top police commanders in Kaduna, said the bandits are members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terror groups.

He charged the men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force to flush out the bandits from their hideouts in any part of the country.

The IGP also asked the officers to demonstrate commitment in the fight again criminality, adding that it had become necessary to ensure that peace and security are restored in the North West and the country as a whole.

Bandits had on Sunday killed 50 people in five villages in Giwa and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

