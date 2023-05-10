IGP demands legal backing for police colleges

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, urged the National Assembly to fast-track the process of legalising police colleges in the country.

The IGP made the call at a public hearing on “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institutions,” organised by the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs in Abuja.

He decried the lack of legal backing for the 35 police institutions across the country.

Baba said: “I am here to appeal to the distinguished members of these two chambers of the National Assembly to fast-track the passage of this bill.

“We strongly believe that this bill will engender a new era of modernised training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other agencies that would also greatly impact their service delivery as we strive towards the attainment of our given mandate.

“It would also assist other law enforcement agencies to be trained in these schools. It is our hope that our training institutions would be legally recognised and given a framework and also funded from the budget as we do not have any of our schools budgeted for and that is why we have gaps in our training processes. The issue of training and retraining cannot be over-emphasised.”

In his remark, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Haliru Jika, urged the Federal Government to strengthen the force so as to discharge its duties effectively.

