IGP deploys 100 strategic commanders to Anambra for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, approved the deployment of 100 strategic commanders to Anambra ahead of the November 6 governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the affected commanders were from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and above.

According to him, the deployment was to ensure effective supervision of security personnel and operations during the election.

He said a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Joseph Egbunike, had been deployed to the state as coordinator of the security component of the election.

Mba said: “Egbunike is saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the ‘Operation Order’ which evolved from the election security threat assessment.

“The idea was to ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough for law-abiding citizens to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Egbunike will be assisted by the acting DIG in charge of Operations, Mr. Zaki Ahmed.

“Other strategic commanders deployed to Anambra include five Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 31 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

“The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas, and the 5,720 polling units in the state.”

