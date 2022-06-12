IGP deploys 31 senior officers to Ekiti for governorship election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed 31 senior officers to Ekiti State for the June 18 governorship election in the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Johnson Kokumo, would lead the operation.

Baba, according to the spokesman, also mobilized the police airwing, the force marine, mounted troops, K-9 section, five Armoured Personnel Carriers, four helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to the state for the exercise.

The statement read: “DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the operation order evolved from the election security threat assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens of their right to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

“DIG Kokumo will be assisted by four (4) assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs), three (3) commissioners of police (CPs), five (5) deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and eighteen (18) assistant commissioners of police (ACPs).

“The senior officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three (3) senatorial districts, sixteen (16) local government areas and the 2445 polling units in Ekiti state.

“The IGP noted that the force has carried out these necessary operational deployments as part of actions aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful and proper conduct of the election in Ekiti state.

“The IGP further noted that the personnel, comprising conventional police officers, police mobile force (PMF), counter terrorism unit (CTU), special forces personnel, explosives ordinance unit (EOD), force intelligence bureau (FIB), INTERPOL, special protection unit (SPU), force public relations department (FPRD), as well as police medical teams, will be on ground to guarantee free, fair, credible and acceptable election.”

