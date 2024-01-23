News
IGP deploys 54 ACPs to police intelligence departments
The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has approved the deployment of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Force Intelligence Departments across the country.
The move followed the growing cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes in Abuja and other parts of the country.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the deployment was part of the IGP’s resolve to enhance the effectiveness of the intelligence department at various levels in the force.
READ ALSO: IGP laments shortage of manpower in police force, promises better times
Adejobi said: “It will be recalled that the IGP on assumption of duty reactivated the presidential approval to upgrade the Force Intelligence Bureau to the status of a department with the appointment of DIG Habu Sanni, as the DIG in charge of the new Department of Force Intelligence.
“The IGP has, however, tasked the newly appointed senior officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.
“He has further charged them to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experience in the course of discharging their duties towards strengthening the already existing intelligence architecture of the Force. The posting is with immediate effect.”
