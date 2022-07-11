Metro
IGP deploys DIG, 3 AIGs, 4 CPs, 15 DCPs, 30 ACPs for Osun guber polls
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, for the governorship election holding in Osun State on Saturday, July 16.
A police bulletin published on Sunday and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that DIG Kokumo who is in charge of the South-West geo-political zone, will be assisted by three Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), four Commissioners of Police (CPs), 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).
Read also: Why I stayed away from Osun governorship debate —PDP candidate, Adeleke
According to the bulletin, the IGP who is billed to meet with politicial and security stakeholders in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, July 12, reiterated that the deployment of the security measures put in place was aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that would guarantee a peaceful and proper conduct of the guber polls.
“The IGP has urged the people of Osun State to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been put in place to protect them before, during and after the election.
“The IGP has therefore, urged the people of Osun State to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order, which will be announced as and when due,” Adejobi said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...