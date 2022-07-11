IGP deploys DIG, 3 AIGs, 4 CPs, 15 DCPs, 30 ACPs for Osun guber polls

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in Charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, for the governorship election holding in Osun State on Saturday, July 16.

A police bulletin published on Sunday and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that DIG Kokumo who is in charge of the South-West geo-political zone, will be assisted by three Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), four Commissioners of Police (CPs), 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

According to the bulletin, the IGP who is billed to meet with politicial and security stakeholders in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, July 12, reiterated that the deployment of the security measures put in place was aimed at creating a conducive and enabling environment that would guarantee a peaceful and proper conduct of the guber polls.

“The IGP has urged the people of Osun State to come out en-masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been put in place to protect them before, during and after the election.

“The IGP has therefore, urged the people of Osun State to be law-abiding and comply with the restriction of movement order, which will be announced as and when due,” Adejobi said.

