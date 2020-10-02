IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs to Ondo for governorship election | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, to supervise general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Federal Operations, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Karma Hassan, and 11 Commissioners of Police were also deployed to the state for exercise.

According to him, Oyebade has been charged by the IGP to ensure the enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.

The 11 commissioners of police deployed for the election are Garba Umar, Habu Sani, Abiodun Alabi, Bishi Omololu, Ashafa Kunle, Akeera Yonous, Buba Sanusi, Audu Madaki, Evelyn Peterside, Sadiku Gbenga, and Abutu Yaro.

The FPRO said Umar would be in charge of monitoring and evaluation and would be assisted by Sani.

Mba said: “Officers and men of the Force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election have also been charged by the IGP to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for elections.

“He also enjoins members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the national assignment of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.”

