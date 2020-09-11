IGP deploys DIG, AIG, eight CPs to Edo for guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday deployed a Deputy-Inspector General of Police and nine other senior police officers to supervise the general security arrangement for next week’s governorship election in Edo State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement, said the DIG in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, will lead the special security for the election.

He added that Oyebade would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Karma Hosea Hassan, who is in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and eight commissioners of police.

The FPRO said: “Oyebade with the assistance of the AIG will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State.

“The Senior Police Officers similarly involved in the election monitoring and evaluation include CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani, and CP Buba Sanusi.

“CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force and other special strike forces.

“Other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the state.”

