IGP deploys surveillance helicopter to Plateau over attack on travellers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets including a police surveillance helicopter to Plateau State.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Gunmen had in the early hours of Saturday killed 22 people during an attack on a travelling party along Rukuba Road, Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The victims were returning from Bauchi State where they attended an event marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year when the gunmen struck.

The hoodlums also abducted several passengers during the attack.

The statement read: “As part of ongoing coordinated efforts at restoring public order in Rukuba and its environs, following the unfortunate incident of Saturday 14th, August 2021, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the deployment of additional operational assets including a Police Surveillance Helicopter, two units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), and two cells of Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) to Plateau State.

“The surveillance helicopter, manned by operatives of Nigeria Police Airwing, is expected to carry out aerial surveillance and confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots, in coordinated operations with the ground troops.

“The IGP noted that 13 additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, bringing the total number of arrested persons to 33. He assured that the NPF is committed to working with other patriotic stakeholders toward restoring public order in Plateau and other parts of the country.

