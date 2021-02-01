IGP directs AIGs, CPs to enforce COVID-19 regulations

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday directed the Assistant Inspectors- General of Police in the 17 zonal commands and their Commissioners of Police to ensure full enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 regulations last week.

The regulations stipulate fine, imprisonment or both for violators of various measures put in place by the Federal Government to check the community spread of the virus in the country.

The police officers, according to a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, are to ensure full compliance with the regulations in their respective areas of responsibility.

The statement read: “The IGP further cautions officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion, and empathy with the citizens.

“He reiterates that the officers must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil, and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.”

