IGP disbands police monitoring units in Lagos, Port Harcourt over reports of misconduct | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IGP disbands police monitoring units in Lagos, Port Harcourt over reports of misconduct
The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mr Usman Baba has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IG Monitoring Units in Lagos and Port Harcourt with immediate effect.
Baba gave the order on Thursday, April 15, in Abuja at the opening of a conference of Police Strategic Commanders, consisting of officers with the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and above.
The IG also ordered the streamlining of the personnel profile of the IG Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters to not more than 50 operatives.
The police boss announced the banning of the unit from undertaking criminal investigations, including taking over of cases from Police Commands in States.
According to him, under the current dispensation, the unit will only operate within its original mandate, to investigate complaints of alleged professional infractions against serving officers.
Baba said the directives were in furtherance to the re-organisation plans of the force and its commitment to return to the basics in policing.
READ ALSO: Northern govs task IGP to quickly end criminality in country
He said the repositioning initiatives were being worked out in relation to other ad hoc investigative units in the force.
Baba said it was also to discourage duplication of police functions that encouraged indiscipline and abuse of police processes.
“I must reemphasise that the major task ahead of us is to address secession threats, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and sundry violent crimes in the shortest possible time.
“I appreciate the sacrifices that most of you have been making and the successes you have recorded in the war against criminality and secessionist agenda.
“I also acknowledge the challenges associated with your duties but the reality is that more grounds need to be covered if we are to restore public confidence,” he said.
In 2015, then acting Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, in enforcing the Police Anti-Corruption initiative, set up the IGP Teams on Monitoring of police performance to immediately commence the monitoring of activities/conducts of Police officers on the Highways, Police stations, and formations nationwide.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Why I’m returning to NFL, Kano Pillars —Musa
Ahmed Musa, the captain of the Super Eagles on Wednesday, revealed the reason behind his shock return to the Nigerian...
Delta to host 2022 National Sports Festival
Delta State will host the 2022 edition of the National Sports Festival. The state won the 20th edition of the...
Real Madrid, Man City complete UCL semi-final line up
Spanish giant, Real Madrid and runaway English Premier League leaders, Manchester City on Wednesday completed the semi-final line up for...
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...