News
IGP dismisses reports on planned return of SARS
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday dismissed reports on the planned return of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The SARS was disbanded in October last year following the nationwide protests against brutality and other illegal activities by the police tactical squad.
In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP urged Nigerians to ignore the reports.
READ ALSO: ‘Northern traders lose N447bn to #EndSARS, banditry’
He said another special unit has already taken over the SARS responsibilities, adding that with the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, it would be wrong to go back to a unit that was disbanded over allegations of brutality, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...