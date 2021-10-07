IGP dismisses reports on planned return of SARS

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Thursday dismissed reports on the planned return of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The SARS was disbanded in October last year following the nationwide protests against brutality and other illegal activities by the police tactical squad.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP urged Nigerians to ignore the reports.

He said another special unit has already taken over the SARS responsibilities, adding that with the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, it would be wrong to go back to a unit that was disbanded over allegations of brutality, extrajudicial killings, and human rights abuses.

