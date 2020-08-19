IGP dispatches detectives to re-arrest suspected Oyo ‘serial killer’

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday deployed additional investigative aids, including crack detectives, to track down the fleeing Oyo State serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said detectives from the Intelligence Response Team and the Special Tactical Squad of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja, had been deployed to assist the Oyo State Police Command in tracking down the suspect.

Sodipe, a prime suspect in the multiple murder cases in Ibadan, the state capital, escaped from police custody in suspicious circumstances a few days ago.

The statement read: “The IGP, who condemned the unfortunate escape from the lawful custody of the suspect, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

“The CP has also been directed to speed up investigations into the circumstances that led to the escape of the suspect. All persons indicted in the escape are to be identified and made to face the wrath of the law.”

