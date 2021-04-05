IGP fingers IPOB in attack on Owerri prison, deploys special force to Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
IGP fingers IPOB in attack on Owerri prison, deploys special force to Imo
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Monday, April 5, ordered the deployment of special teams after the attacks on a police headquarters in Owerri and a prison early Monday.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that a local government secretariat and military checkpoint were also reportedly burnt down.
In a statement issued via the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the IGP said preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers, who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), are members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN).
He said the attempt by the attackers to gain access to the Police armoury at the Headquarters was totally and appropriately resisted by Police operatives on duty who repelled the attackers and prevented them from breaking-in and looting the armoury.
READ ALSO: IGP orders deployment of police personnel nationwide for Easter
The additional mobile force and tactical unit deployed are to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice, he said.
“The IGP, who described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of our nation, has enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.
“The IGP calls on citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with useful information that can assist in identifying and arresting the criminals. He vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book, noting that the Force is doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-ecomomic wellbeing of Nigerians,” the statement added.
