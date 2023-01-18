‘IGP has four- year tenure, won’t retire on March 1,’ Minister clears air on Alkali Baba’s future

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, has cleared the air on insinuations that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, would retire from the Force when he turns 60 years on March 1.

The minister, who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said the IGP’s position was not tied to his age.

He added that Baba has four-year tenure and therefore would not leave service in two months time.

Dingyadi’s clarification followed concerns that the IGP would attain the retirement age four days after the presidential election slated for February 25 and 10 days before the governorship elections fixed for March 11.

The minister said: “Let me say that by the provision of the Police Act 2020, the IGP is now supposed to have a kind of four-year period and Mr. President has already given him letter of appointment in that regard.

“So the issue of IGP going out during this election period does not arise.”

