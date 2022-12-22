IGP has nothing to offer, only out to blackmail South-East —IPOB

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blasted the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba-Alkali, over a recent comment credited to him where he was quoted as describing the agitation for Biafra in the South-East as a smokescreen for criminality.

The IGP had, on Wednesday while commissioning an ultra-modern divisional police station attached to a police barracks for senior police officers in Amawbia in Anambra State, said Biafran secessionists were hiding under the guise of agitation to attack the people, police formations, INEC facilities and other acts of criminality.

“Secessionist ideas will not continue like this. There are better ways to agitate, and the government will not be intimidated by these people.

“This is criminality, and the agitation for Biafra is just a smokescreen for criminality,” Baba-Alkali said.

But in a reaction to the IGP’s allusion, IPOB, in a statement on Thursday morning, accused him of working in tandem with the Nigerian Government and security agencies with criminal elements to “blackmail IPOB because it had refused to give up on Biafra restoration.”

In the statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group said Baba-Alkali was “unnecessarily focusing on innocent Biafra agitators, while bandits and terrorists are being pampered in the North and even granted amnesty by the Federal Government.”

The statement further said: “It showed that the IG does not have anything to offer. He is busy condemning innocent Biafrans seeking freedom while bandits and terrorists are walking freely in the North.

“If not for the quota system, somebody like Baba-Alkali should not be occupying the seat of the IG. Since he assumed that office, he has been talking about innocent Biafrans seeking their freedom.

“He does not have any job to do or what to say because without him talking about Biafra agitations, nobody will know that he came to Anambra State. They are just running like an aeroplane without a pilot, IPOB has defeated them without guns and bullets,” the statement said.

